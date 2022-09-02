Shedd Aquarium Adds Father-Son Duo to Sea Lion Colony

Two newcomers are making a splash after arriving at Shedd Aquarium's sea lion cove Thursday.

The big names are the California sea lion duo of 3-year-old Charger and his 3-month-old pup, both of whom trekked to Chicago from Washington D.C.'s Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Aquarium officials said the marine mammals are getting acclimated to their new home and meeting the care team. Down the road, the two will be introduced to the other sea lions in the colony.

“These two newest additions kept us busy from the moment we arrived,” Shedd Aquarium's animal care specialist Katie Majerowski said in a statement after accompanying the sea lions on their trip to Chicago. “We’ve been monitoring them closely, day and night, to ensure a smooth transition to their new home. But, ultimately, there is no more rewarding experience than seeing our sea lion colony grow and participating in their new adventure here at Shedd.”

While the pup doesn't have a name just yet, he is quite the character. According to the aquarium, the 30-pound pup is swimming and vocalizing already, as well as playing with toys. The aquarium also noted he is the youngest sea lion to ever join its colony.

Charger, who weighs 230 pounds, was sired by Tanner, the Shedd Aquarium's largest and oldest sea lion. The addition of Charger and his pup means the aquarium is now home to three generations of sea lions.

As the creatures grow, the aquarium said it will continue to provide updates on their milestones.