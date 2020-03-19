Severe Weather Possible in Chicago’s Northern Suburbs

Temperatures are slowly rising across the Chicago area Thursday night, but the warming air also comes with the potential for some severe weather, especially in the city’s north and west suburbs.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, all of northern Illinois has a “slight” risk of severe weather Thursday night, with elevated hail risk, damaging winds and a limited tornado risk as a cold front begins to work its way through the region.

In the evening hours, storms are expected to fire up north and west of Chicago, with the potential for severe weather in those regions. They will move to the north and east, but should be mostly moved out of the region after midnight.

Behind that part of the system, rain showers are expected to develop in the early hours of the morning, but those will dissipate as much colder air finally begins to move in.

The expected high temperature Friday in Chicago is just 43 degrees, but low temperatures are expected to plunge into the mid-to-upper 20s in the overnight hours, setting the stage for a chilly weekend.