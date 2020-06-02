Severe Weather Possible in Northern Illinois Wednesday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties in southeastern Wisconsin Tuesday, including Kenosha County.

According to the National Weather Service, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties are all impacted by the watch, which will remain in effect until midnight.

Radar indicated a line of thunderstorms moving southeast at 30 miles per hour through southeastern Wisconsin. The storms could potentially impact northeastern Illinois early Wednesday morning, according to radar.

After those storms move through, parts of northern Illinois could face the threat of severe weather on Wednesday, as showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the area in the early afternoon hours.

According to forecast models from the National Weather Service, most of northeastern Illinois, including Chicago, is currently classified as having a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Wednesday. Areas south of Interstate 80, including Kankakee and Grundy counties, have a higher chance of severe storms, as they will be under the “slight” risk category.

The storms are expected to begin developing and moving through the area around the noon hour, traveling to the southeast as they sweep through the region.

Unfortunately, the storms will not provide much of a cooldown, as temperatures will remain unseasonably warm for the remainder of the work week. Highs will remain in the mid-to-high 80s throughout the area on Wednesday, and will stay in that range on Thursday and Friday.

Another front is expected to move through Friday however, bringing lower and more seasonal temperatures for the weekend. That front could bring more showers and thunderstorms, but the main threat of severe weather does look to still be on deck for Wednesday.