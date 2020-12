Several train crossings were blocked in suburban Plainfield Friday evening due to a "railroad grade crossing incident," the city's police department confirmed.

According to police, the crossings at Naperville Road/Michigan, Route 126, Center Street, Eastern and LaPorte Street were blocked or inaccessible as of 4:19 p.m.

Due to a railroad grade crossing incident, there are currently multiple crossings in town that will be blocked/inaccessible for an unknown period of time. Naperville Rd/Michigan, Route 126, Center St, Eastern, and Lockport St east of Rt. 59. Please avoid the area. — Plainfield,IL Police (@PlainfieldILPD) December 4, 2020

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Specific information about the incident wasn't immediately available.

