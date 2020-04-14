Several Rounds of Snow Could Hit Chicago Area Beginning Wednesday Morning

While the Chicago area can expect a light dusting of snow on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, a more significant system could cause some serious headaches later this week.

In the overnight hours Tuesday and into Wednesday, light snow will likely fall across the region, but accumulations aren’t expected to amount to much, with an inch or slightly more possible in the southern suburbs and just a dusting in the city of Chicago itself.

Cold air will stick around even after the snow moves out, and that could cause some potentially heavy snows later this week. According to multiple forecast models, a weather system moving into the area will slam into that cold air, and it will lead to some serious snow across the region.

Areas south of Chicago will likely bear the brunt of the weather system, with up to six inches possible in some locations. In more northern areas, residents could see 3-to-4 inches of snow as a result of the system.

No matter how much snow falls, it doesn’t appear that it will stick around long. Temperatures will warm as the weekend begins, rising into the mid-50s, and will likely result in rapid snowmelt throughout the region.

Temperatures will remain in the upper-50s to low-60s for the beginning of the new work week, with rain possible.