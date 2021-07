Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.

Gunfire broke out around 12:10 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Bishop Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

“Multiple” people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Additional information was not released.