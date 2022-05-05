CTA

Several Hurt After CTA Bus Crashes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CTA Logo on Bus

Four women and a child were taken to hospitals after a CTA bus crashed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the South Side Thursday morning.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 47th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The bus was carrying around 50 people when it rear ended another car, smashing in the bus’s front end, Langford said. Four women and a child were taken to hospitals in good condition.

Most of the passengers on the bus and the driver refused medical attention and transferred to another bus, Langford said

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

CTACTA busdusable lake shore drivecta bus crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us