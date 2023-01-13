Several Chicago Museums Offering Free Admission for Illinois Residents This Month. Here's a List

Illinois residents are in luck - the Field Museum is offering free admission on select days in January. And it's the only museum doing so.

State residents can go to the Field Museum for free on the following days:

Jan. 16

Jan. 17

Jan. 18

Jan. 24

Jan. 25

Jan. 31

Tickets for free days are only available on site and cannot be reserved in advance. You must present proof of Illinois residency to take advantage of the offer. More information about Free Admission Days at the Field Museum can be found on their website.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There are many other museums across the city offering free admission this month. To learn more about them, see below.

Free for Illinois Residents

Adler Planetarium: Located on Chicago’s Museum Campus beside Lake Michigan, Adler Planetarium was the first planetarium in the U.S.

Adler Planetarium offers free admission for Illinois residents every Wednesday.

Museum admission is also free for teachers, active-duty military personnel, Museum in the Park and Chicago Park District employees.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the Adler Planetarium website.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center: Located in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood, the center was the first non-profit museum dedicated to the history and culture of African Americans.

The DuSable Museum offers free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays.

The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on The DuSable Museum website.

The Art Institute of Chicago: Founded in 1879 near Grant Park, the museum remains one of the oldest and largest worldwide.

The Art Institute of Chicago is free for Illinois residents every Monday, Thursday and Friday beginning Jan. 9.

Museum admission is always free for the following groups: children under 18, active-duty military personnel, students who attend colleges under the University Partner Program, Illinois educators, and LINK and WIC cardholders.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on The Art Institute website.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago: Located at 220 E. Chicago Ave., the MCA has featured the work of many influential artists, including: Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol and more.

The MCA is free for all Illinois residents on Tuesdays.

Free admission is also offered for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the MCA website.

Shedd Aquarium: At the time of the Shedd’s opening in 1930, it was the largest indoor facility in the world.

The Shedd offers free entry to residents on Jan. 12-16.

Discounted or free admission is available to those receiving SNAP benefits, Chicago first responders, active-duty military personnel and educators from select states.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the Shedd Aquarium website.

Free for All

If you don't live in Illinois - you can still visit other select museums without paying a penny.

National Museum of Mexican Art: Situated in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, the National Museum of Mexican Art was the first Latino museum accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

The National Museum of Mexican Art offers free admission year-round.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the website.

Garfield Park Conservatory: Constructed in 1906 in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, the Garfield Park Conservatory has been recognized as an internationally significant horticulture facility.

Garfield Park Conservatory offers free entry.

Their winter flower Show “Snow Day” ends on Jan. 8. Admission is free and reservations are recommended.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the Garfield Park Conservatory website.

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture: Located in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, it is the only self-standing museum in the nation dedicated to highlighting Puerto Rican art.

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture offers free admission year-round.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the museum's website.

Lincoln Park Conservatory: Located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, the conservatory sits on the city’s largest park.

Lincoln Park Conservatory offers free admission.

Reservations are free and required for attendance.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on the conservatory's website.

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art: Situated in the city’s Ukrainian Village, the UIMA fosters “contemporary art as a shared expression of the Ukrainian and American experience.”

The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art offers free admissions, though donations are encouraged.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on UIMA's website.

Chicago Cultural Center: The Chicago Cultural Center opened in 1897 as the city’s first central public library.

Entry is always free at the Chicago Cultural Center. Guided tours are offered on Thursday and Friday at no cost.

Learn more and explore the requirements for free admission on Chicago Cultural Center's website.