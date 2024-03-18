Semi hauling grain collides with second truck in LaPorte County, portion of US 30 closed

A portion of U.S. Route 30 in LaPorte County, Indiana, was expected to remain closed for "several hours" as crews worked to clean up a crash involving a grain hauler and another semi, authorities said.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post at around 1:55 p.m. that the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 remained closed near County Road 1350 South due to a personal injury crash.

Photos posted on social media showed a grain hauler that had been tipped over, with grain pouring out of the trailer and covering a portion of the road. Shattered glass and crash debris were scattered across the highway, including near the cab of the second semi, which appeared to have been seriously damaged.

Information about any potential injuries remained unclear Monday afternoon.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted onto U.S. Highway 421, according to police.

The closure was expected to last several hours for the crash investigation, cleanup and recovery, authorities said.