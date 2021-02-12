Lincoln Park

See Inside the Schitt's Creek Pop-Up Opening in Chicago Friday

If your favorite season is awards, you're in for a treat

Step inside the Rosebud Motel, shop at Rose Apothecary and admire Moira Rose's wig collection.

A new pop-up called "Schitt Happens" is coming to Replay Lincoln Park, located at 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., offering Schitt's Creek-inspired food and drinks starting Friday.

Running through April 1, the screamnastic pop-up costs $20 per person for a table reservation and $20 beverage credit, according to Tock Chicago. Reservations can be placed for parties of two to six people.

Guests can take photos throughout the experience, including by the Rosebud Motel, Cafe Tropical, Moira's Wig Wall and the "Welcome to Schitt's Creek" sign, along with several other items related to the show.

For guests "up for anything," the pop-up will also feature local vendors and artists selling goods by Rose Apothecary.

So hide your diamonds, hide your exes, a little bit Alexis is coming to Chicago.

To purchase tickets, click here.

