See Dozens of Architectural Wonders Across Over 20 Chicago Neighborhoods and the Suburbs as Part of ‘Open House Chicago'

From Rogers Park to Chatham to Oak Park, a weekend celebration will showcase some of the Chicago area's greatest architectural achievements, many of which are typically closed to the public.

The two-day festival known as "Open House Chicago" will be held throughout 20 different community areas in Chicago as well as multiple suburbs on Oct. 15-16, highlighting more than 150 significant churches, businesses, schools, museums and other architectural landmarks.

If you aren't able to make it that weekend, you can still stop by and see the buildings' impressive exteriors and take part in a suite of virtual programs. Organizers say individual sites may have certain requirements for entry, such as proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. Each site's description will contain the requirements, if any exist, in its online description, organizers said.

Below is a full list of the community areas and suburbs with landmarks that are included as part of the festival:

Community Areas

Loop

Austin

Avondale

Beverly

Bridgeport

Grand Boulevard (Bronzeville)

Douglas

Chatham

South Shore

Armour Square (Chinatown)

East Garfield Park

Hermosa

Humboldt Park

Hyde Park

Kenwood

Lincoln Square (Ravenswood)

South Lawndale (Little Village)

Lower West Side (Pilsen)

Near North Side

Near West Side

North Lawndale

Rogers Park

West Ridge

Uptown

Suburbs

Evanston

Wilmette

Oak Park

Among the many participating locations are the Chicago Board of Trade Building, Bahá'í House of Worship, Willis Tower, Chinese American Museum of Chicago and Avalon Regal Theater. Entry is free unless noted.

A full list of sites and available hours can be found on the event's website.