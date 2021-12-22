Gold Coast

Security Guard Sprayed With Unknown Substance During Gold Coast Retail Theft

Chicago police are investigating after a security guard was sprayed with an unknown substance during a series of thefts at Gold Coast retailers on Wednesday evening.

According to Chicago police, the two thefts occurred within 10 minutes of one another on Wednesday, with both incidents taking place at retailers in the first block of East Oak Street in Gold Coast.

Authorities say that two men entered a business at approximately 5:05 p.m. and stole a variety of items. The men then fled the store and were able to evade capture.

Just 10 minutes later, a suspect entered another store in the same block, approached a security guard and sprayed what appeared to be mace at the guard.

Police say the man then stole property from the store and fled the scene.

The security guard refused EMS treatment at the scene, according to police.

There are no suspects in custody in either incident, and Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate the thefts and the assault.

