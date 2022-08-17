Security Guard Fires Shots at Fleeing Carjacker at River North Gas Station

A security guard fired shots at a fleeing carjacker at a gas station on the Near North Side Tuesday evening.

The car was later found in the West Woodlawn neighborhood about 11 miles away and it was not known if the carjacker was hit, according to Chicago police.

The attack happened around 6:40 p.m. as a woman, 34, was getting gas in the 600 block of North LaSalle Street, police said. According to authorities, someone jumped into her car and sped off.

The woman was hit in the left knee by the driver’s side door that was still open when the carjacker took off, police said. She declined medical treatment.

The guard at the station fired several shots. Police said he had a valid Firearm Owners Identification card.

The car was recovered in the 6600 block of South Champlain Avenue, police said.

No one was in custody.