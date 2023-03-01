Secret Service, Police Seen Investigating Business in Suburban Lisle

Secret Service agents were involved in an investigation at a suburban Chicago business Wednesday.

Footage from NBC's Sky 5 helicopter showed officers from several law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, descending on a business near the intersection of Ogden and Yackley Avenues in Lisle around noon.

Few details have been released about the reason behind the raid, but the Secret Service confirmed to NBC 5 it was involved in an "ongoing investigation." The agency declined to offer any information on the "nature of this ongoing investigation."

The Lisle Police Department confirmed officers were conducting an investigation in the area and said "there is no threat to the community."

Several businesses are located near the intersection. Details on which may have been at the center of the investigation were not immediately released.

Check back for more on this developing story.