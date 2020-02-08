Second Chance: Dog With Skin Cancer Adopted From NW Indiana Animal Shelter

A dog battling skin cancer walked out of a Northwest Indiana animal shelter and headed for his forever home Saturday with his new owners who've committed to giving him the best life in whatever time he has left.

Marley, who spent six weeks at the Michiana Humane Society in Michigan City, was recently diagnosed with lymphoma and given only six months to live, WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, reported.

In a Facebook post, shelter staff said Marley's new owners, Jordan and Jen, even created a bucket list for him.

Marley (@marleysmiles_ on instagram) has been #adopted by Jordan and Jen. They are committed to giving him the best life for whatever time he has left and even have a bucket list made for him.Marley was given about 6 months to live due to skin cancer. Thanks to all of you who shared his posts, amazing adopters like Jen and Jordan saw him. He is now living out his #secondchance. Jordan and Jen, thank you for giving Marley a wonderful home to live out his golden years. Happy tails to you, sweet Marley boy. It was an honor to be a part of your story💙💙💙 #secondchances #michianahumanesociety Posted by Michiana Humane Society on Saturday, February 8, 2020

