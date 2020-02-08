Second Chance: Dog With Skin Cancer Adopted From NW Indiana Animal Shelter
Marley was diagnosed with lymphoma and given only six months to live
•
A dog battling skin cancer walked out of a Northwest Indiana animal shelter and headed for his forever home Saturday with his new owners who've committed to giving him the best life in whatever time he has left.
Marley, who spent six weeks at the Michiana Humane Society in Michigan City, was recently diagnosed with lymphoma and given only six months to live, WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, reported.
In a Facebook post, shelter staff said Marley's new owners, Jordan and Jen, even created a bucket list for him.
"Jordan and Jen, thank you for giving Marley a wonderful home to live out his golden years," staff added in the Facebook post. "Happy tails to you, sweet Marley boy. It was an honor to be a part of your story."