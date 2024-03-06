School bus driver dead after suffering medical emergency, crashing into median on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A school bus driver died on Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency and crashing the vehicle into a median on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to authorities.

Police said the driver, a 39-year-old man, was driving in the 600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive shortly after 4:05 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle upon suffering a "health emergency" and crashed into a median.

Two children on the bus, a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy, were both taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition for observation.

The driver was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

There were no further injuries from the crash and a death investigation is underway.