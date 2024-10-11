Skokie

School bus crashes into north suburban Skokie home

The crash was reported before 3 p.m. in the area of Howard Street near Kildare Avenue.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities were on scene after a school bus crashed into a home on Friday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

The crash was reported before 3 p.m. in the area of Howard Street near Kildare Avenue.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

What caused the bus to crash into the residence wasn't immediately clear. Footage captured at the scene showed a bus that slammed into the front of a home, as well as a second vehicle that appeared to have been involved in the collision.

Information on potential injuries wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Skokie
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us