School bus crashes into north suburban Skokie home

Authorities were on scene after a school bus crashed into a home on Friday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

The crash was reported before 3 p.m. in the area of Howard Street near Kildare Avenue.

What caused the bus to crash into the residence wasn't immediately clear. Footage captured at the scene showed a bus that slammed into the front of a home, as well as a second vehicle that appeared to have been involved in the collision.

Information on potential injuries wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.