schaumburg

Schaumburg residents told to shelter in place amid search for bank robbery suspect

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some residents in Schaumburg have been told by officials to shelter in place as police search for an armed man who is suspected in an armed robbery at a bank, according to authorities.

The robbery occurred at around 1:25 p.m. at US Bank, located at 60 S. Meacham Road. Police said that officers are searching for man around six feet tall who was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black mask.

Officials said the suspect was seen running southbound from the scene armed with a black handgun.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police said citizens in the immediate area have been issued a message asking them to shelter in place, while motorists are advised to avoid the area as a heavy police presence continues.

Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect's description is asked by police to call 911 immediately. There is currently no further information available.

Local

Major League Soccer 44 mins ago

Mallory Swanson reveals the 1 mindset change she made in recovery from knee injury

Things to do in Chicago 1 hour ago

Chicago Blues Festival announces 2024 lineup. See the full schedule

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

This article tagged under:

schaumburg
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us