Schaumburg residents told to shelter in place amid search for bank robbery suspect

Some residents in Schaumburg have been told by officials to shelter in place as police search for an armed man who is suspected in an armed robbery at a bank, according to authorities.
The robbery occurred at around 1:25 p.m. at US Bank, located at 60 S. Meacham Road. Police said that officers are searching for man around six feet tall who was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black mask.
Officials said the suspect was seen running southbound from the scene armed with a black handgun.
Police said citizens in the immediate area have been issued a message asking them to shelter in place, while motorists are advised to avoid the area as a heavy police presence continues.
Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect's description is asked by police to call 911 immediately. There is currently no further information available.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.