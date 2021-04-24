Scattered Showers Likely Before 80-Degree Temps, Summer-Like Weather Arrive

Before summer-like weather arrives to start next week, the Chicago area can expect cloudy skies and scattered showers this weekend.
Clouds covered the area Saturday morning, bringing a chance for scattered showers, according to the latest weather models. By the afternoon, the are could see some sun with a cold front moving in to bring another chance for rain.
Most areas around Chicago will remain dry Saturday afternoon, with temperatures warming to the mid 50s and 60s before dropping to the upper 40s Sunday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists predict.
Sunday could also see a chance for showers and clouds with a warm front moving in around the area after a cool temperature drop, according to the latest data.
Summer-like weather could arrive next week, though.
On Monday, the area is expected to warm to an above-average high of 70 with partly cloudy skies, cooler by the lakefront. Temperatures could reach 80 by Tuesday, which is more typical of mid-June as opposed to April in Chicago.
After this weekend, the next chance for rain is Wednesday, although the high will remain in the low 70s. By the end of next week, temperatures will likely drop to the low 60s, which is typical for this time of year.