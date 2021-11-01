Christmas

Santa Claus Returning To Gurnee Mills for In-Person Visits

After a hiatus because of the pandemic, Santa is returning to Gurnee Mills for in-person visits starting Friday, Nov. 26

By Molly Walsh

File photo of Santa Claud at the 91st annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town this year!

After a hiatus because of the pandemic, Santa is returning to Gurnee Mills for in-person visits starting Nov. 26.

The mall, located at 6170 W. Grand Ave. in Gurnee, is encouraging reservations for the Santa Photo Experience. Families are able to choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance. Santa's helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.

Photos with Santa at Gurnee Mills will be open daily near the the Dining Pavilion South by Entry C with set hours through Christmas Eve.

Gurnee Mills is also planning to host other events with Santa this season, including a Santa Arrival Parade at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and Caring Santa.

Caring Santa will be at the mall at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 5. This event includes an environment to support sensory, physical and other developmental needs for children.

