Sable, Navy Pier's First Ever Hotel, Opens Thursday

Sable at Navy Pier, the first hotel to break ground and make waves on one of the city’s most iconic and historic landmarks, opened its doors to the public Thursday.

The 223-room-hotel has been in the works for three years and under construction for the past two, and is now set to mark the 100th property milestone for Curio Collection by Hilton.

According to Laurent Boisdron, general manager of Sable, the hotel will bring unparalleled views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline with its unique construction and design.

“It’s all about elevating the experience. All of our guest rooms are facing the lake and you feel like you are on top of the lake, which is quite amazing and you have a beautiful view of the skyline," Boisdron said.

The Sable also has a nautical theme to incorporate the naval history of the city’s pier.

“When you enter the room you feel like you are in an interior cabin of a ship,” Boisdron said.

With more than 4,300 square feet of meeting and event space, Sable at Navy Pier is poised to host weddings, parties and other functions.

While Navy Pier itself remains closed due to the pandemic, the pier will be open exclusively to Sable guests. Boisdron says guests can enjoy the sights along with premium access to two restaurants, Lirica and Offshore.

Guests can also be sure that the Sable will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, with new procedures including contactless digital check-in and a room seal to indicate that the room has not been entered since being thoroughly cleaned.

The name Sable is an homage to the historical vessel. During World War II, Navy Pier served as a training center for new recruits in the United States Navy and the homeport for USS Sable.