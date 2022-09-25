Roquan Smith Came Up With Clutch, Late-Game INT to Seal the Game

Roquan Smith came up with a clutch, late-game INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith came up with a clutch, late-game interception against the Houston Texans to help the Bears secure their second win of the season.

Smith jumped a route and intercepted quarterback Davis Mills in the Texans' territory, setting up Cairo Santos for a 30-yard field goal that sealed the game at the buzzer.

The two-time All-Pro linebacker had a phenomenal game after a shaky first two weeks. Smith recorded 16 tackles (six solo), two tackles for loss, one pass defended and one interception. The fifth-year linebacker was a ball hawk and a lynchpin to the Bears' second-season win.

Smith's Week 3 performance adds to his already credible resume in hopes for a large payday next offseason.

The Bears front office and Smith failed to reach a deal this past summer, resulting in an ugly publicity mess for both sides. Smith claimed the Bears did not "negotiate in good faith" and used hardball, "take it or leave it" styles of negotiating.

As a result, Smith elected to play through the final year of his contract, which will pay him $9.7 million. Smith reportedly asked for a contract sum larger than Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who inked a five-year, $98.5 million deal in the summer of 2021.

This performance marks a strong point in Smith's season and will certainly help him toward his financial aspirations next offseason. Consistency will remain key for the star linebacker after gaining momentum in Week 3.

