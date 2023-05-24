Rooftop Cinema Club Fulton Market to Begin Showings This Weekend

Summer is just about here in Chicago, and those looking to enjoy a classic movie in gorgeous weather will have plenty of opportunities to do so in the coming weeks.

From May 25 to July 2, The Rooftop Cinema Club Fulton Market will be showing numerous iconic films from several eras of American cinema.

Among the films being shown this summer include "Goodfellas", "Up", "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Dazed and Confused."

A full list of shows and ticket availability can be found here, with the first two showings of the year already sold out.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Ticket pricing varies based on each show and availability.