Romeoville Homes Struck By Bullets, Woman Injured

One home had five bullet holes in the front of the house.

By Chris Hush

The Romeoville Police Department is looking for the shooter or shooters who shot several homes last Thursday, injuring one resident.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of Raleigh Trail Drive.

Patricia Robinson said she had just gotten out of bed when she heard a loud noise and saw her window shatter.

She didn’t know she had been shot in the arm.

"I ran in this room to grab the phone. I wouldn’t turn on any lights. I ran in this room and crawled on the floor,” said Robinson.

Her home was shot three times. She will have to get surgery to remove the bullet from her arm.

Robinson's neighbor, Pat Villarreal, said her home and vehicle were shot five times.

"It woke me out of a dead sleep," said Villarreal. "We’re just hoping the police do find them and puts an end to this."

Three other homes may have been hit.

Police are currently asking the public for help with information that could lead to an arrest.

