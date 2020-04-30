Rockford

Rockford Now a Coronavirus Hotspot: Pritzker

Hundreds of coronavirus cases have been reported in the Rockford area

Gov. J. B. Pritzker speaks during his daily press briefing

Rockford has been deemed a coronavirus hotspot due to a high number of coronavirus cases, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

At his daily coronavirus news briefing, Pritzker said the outbreak in the Rockford area is being closely monitored by state health officials.

"it's why people who live in that area and in the surrounding counties need to be extraordinarily careful," he said.

Winnebago County, the county in which Rockford sits, had reported a total of 442 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths as of Thursday evening.

