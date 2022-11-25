Robbins Restores Water After Issues With Main Breaks

The suburban village of Robbins has restored water, resolving issues with multiple main breaks that left dozens of residents without services on Thanksgiving.

The village notified residents around 1:15 a.m. Friday in a Facebook post, asking them to turn on their faucets so pressure could build up. Residents should run their water to clear their system of old liquids and boil any water for the next 24 hours, the village advised.

Officials had been delivering cases of water to those who are impacted by the ill-timed water main breaks throughout Thursday.

According to Mayor Darren Bryant, two water main breaks had impacted more than 100 residents, including him.

“We take for granted the basic necessity of water, but we have a failing, crumbling infrastructure,” Bryant said Thursday. “I’m calling on the governor, state senators…calling Jesus…anybody to get some help for the people.”

The mayor says the price tag to get the village’s water system up to par could be upwards of $40 million.

Robbins is just over three miles from Dixmoor, which has also seen a slew of water-related issues in recent months. Main breaks, low water pressure and issues with the village's pumping system have all caused problems for officials to deal with, and state lawmakers have been asked to allocate funds to help rebuild the infrastructure issues causing the breakdowns.