Robbers Tie Woman Up, Hold Man at Gunpoint at Chicago Jewelry Store

Armed suspects tied up a woman and held a man at gunpoint during a robbery Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

The woman, 69, was leaving a store about 6 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street when three males approached her, tied up her hands and took her property, Chicago police said.

Then, the robbers held a 59-year-old man at gunpoint to get the store’s key code from him and steal items from inside, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.