Robbers targeting patrons at suburban banks, police say

Several robberies in which thieves targeted bank customers have recently been reported across the Chicago area, according to law enforcement.

One recent incident took place at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in Wheeling. Police were called to an apartment building at 500 West Dundee Road, where a woman reported that she was robbed inside the building's parking garage.

The victim said she used an ATM at a bank along Lake Cook Road and was followed home by two individuals in a dark-colored Infinity SUV, authorities said. After pulling into the garage, the offenders pushed her to the ground and stole items from her, including cash.

The woman sustained minor injuries, authorities stated.

Similar incidents have been reported at several suburban locations, police said.

Wheeling police are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially when visiting and leaving banks or ATMs. If you believe you're being followed, stay in your vehicle and call 911.