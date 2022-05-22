Robbers Target Albany Park Residents in Recent Thefts, Police Say

A pair of attempted robberies have been reported in recent weeks in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

In each case, two suspects approached someone, demanded their belongings and battered them before fleeing without taking anything, Chicago police said.

One attack happened 3:45 p.m. May 15 in the 4700 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said. The other happened at 1 a.m. May 20 in the 3300 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

The suspects were described as 30 to 35 years old and 180-200 pounds.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.