Road Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview

A man is dead after being hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview Friday night, police said.

The man, 45, was working on the road in a closed lane near a street sweeper vehicle around 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he was hit by a black sedan, Chicago police said. The car continued driving northbound after striking the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man wasn’t employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation or the city of Chicago.

No one is in custody, and the major accidents unit of the Chicago Police Department is investigating.