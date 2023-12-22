Police were investigating a shooting in unincorporated Wheaton Friday morning that shut down an area roadway and led to brief restrictions at Wheaton North High School.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m., Wheaton officials said, as officers were called to the area of 0N131 Gary Avenue for a report of a shooting. The address is home to a bar in the Chicago suburb.

"The scene was immediately secured. This was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public," the city said. "The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation."

Wheaton Police shut down Gary Avenue between Harrison Avenue and Prairie as part of the investigation. The roadway remain closed for hours and residents were asked to avoid the area while the investigation was ongoing.

Wheaton North High School was briefly placed under a "secure and teach" order, which police said was "out of an abundance of caution." The school confirmed it was reopened just before 12 p.m., however.

DuPage County officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.