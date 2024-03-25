River North streets blocked off due to crash; traffic impacts expected

Some Chicago roads were blocked off and a large police presence was reported early Monday morning at a heavily trafficked intersection in the city's River North neighborhood.

As of 5 a.m., yellow police tape could be seen blocking off LaSalle street between Ohio and Ontario streets near the former Rock & Roll McDonald's, located at 600 N. Clark Street.

Photos and video from the scene show a heavily damaged grey SUV crashed into a barrier wall, facing east. Debris could be seen scattered across the roadway.

Roads were expected to reopen around 7:30 a.m.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately provide details about injuries, or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.