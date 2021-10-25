River North Stabbing Victim Questions Suspect's Release, State's Attorney Responds

The victim of a brutal attack in Chicago's River North neighborhood has launched a plea for answers, demanding to know why the person arrested for his stabbing was released from police custody.

Approximately one week ago, the 26-year-old man went out with his two brothers for the evening and was attacked while walking in the 100 block of West Ohio.

"Suddenly a group of guys approached them, surrounded them," the victim's girlfriend said. "All of a sudden started beating him, beating him."

One witness, who asked that he not be identified, said he quickly saw the situation escalate.

"They were going wild," he said. "I wanted to help, but at that point...happen to me."

The victim's girlfriend said he was able to identify the person who stabbed him, but that person was later let go.

Now he wants to know why.

"When he was in ambulance, the police asked him if that is the guy," his girlfriend said. "My boyfriend did ID him, he said yes that is him... ID’ed him at scene."

Chicago police confirmed a person of interest was questioned the day of the attack, but not charged.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said "we concluded that the totality of the evidence was insufficient to meet our burden of proof to file criminal charges."

"Chicago Police Department agreed with this determination, however, if new evidence becomes available we will review it," the office said in a statement.

The victim and his girlfriend say they're worried, because the suspect is still out there.

"I think it is unfair that things like this are happening," his girlfriend said. "You cannot even walk down the street – you are being attacked."