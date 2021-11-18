Rittenhouse Trial Jury Breaks for Day With No Verdict After Day 3 of Deliberations

The jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial still has not reached a verdict after a third day of deliberations, with Judge Broce Schroeder dismissing the jury just after 4 p.m.

Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the jury for the day just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the panel not coming to a decision on the five counts Rittenhouse is facing in connection with the case.

The day started with a police investigation after a person claiming to be affiliated with MSNBC was suspected of trying to photograph jurors in the Rittenhouse trial Wednesday night.

In response, Judge Schroeder addressed the incident in court, and told reporters that police stopped the man after he went through a red light while driving near the jury bus, which transports jurors to an undisclosed location during the trial.

The man was issued a ticket for violating a traffic control signal.

A spokesperson for NBC News said in a statement that a freelancer was issued a traffic citation in Kenosha during the incident.

While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them," the statement read. "We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation.”

Both police and the judge said the matter is under investigation, but MSNBC is no longer permitted in the courtroom during the trial, Schroeder ruled.

"This is a very serious matter and I don't know what the ultimate truth of it is, but absolutely, it would go without much thinking that someone who is following a jury bus - that is a very extremely serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action," Schroeder said in addressing the courtroom.

Following that announcement, proceedings carried on slowly Thursday, with lawyers and officials milling around the courtroom.

Outside the courtroom, protesters on both sides of the case continued to demonstrate, with Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth handing out cookies and coffee “for peace” outside of the courthouse.

Jurors will return for deliberations on Friday morning.