Chicago Police

Rideshare Driver Critically Injured in Gage Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Police line do not cross
Getty Images

A rideshare driver was critically injured during a shooting early Saturday in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, authorities stated.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., the victim, a 40-year-old man, had just dropped off a passenger when he observed an unknown offender firing shots from in between parked cars.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was reported to be in critical condition.

No one was in custody Saturday evening as police continued to investigate.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us