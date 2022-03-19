Rideshare Driver Critically Injured in Gage Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say

A rideshare driver was critically injured during a shooting early Saturday in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, authorities stated.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., the victim, a 40-year-old man, had just dropped off a passenger when he observed an unknown offender firing shots from in between parked cars.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was reported to be in critical condition.

No one was in custody Saturday evening as police continued to investigate.