Resurfacing Work Continues on DuSable Lake Shore Drive This Week

The Chicago Department of Transportation has provided the latest updates for ongoing resurfacing work on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, with traffic reduced to one lane on the southbound side of the roadway overnight.

According to CDOT, the southbound side will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The entrance ramp at Lawrence, as well as the entrance and exit ramps at Wilson, Montrose and Irving Park Road, will also be closed, officials said.

Those closures will end by approximately 6 a.m.

The project will resume on Wednesday night beginning at 7 p.m. when traffic will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road on the southbound side of the roadway. No ramp closures are expected, and lanes will reopen at 6 a.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

More closures could occur Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. if crews require more time, officials said.

Additional closures are also expected on the northbound side of DuSable Lake Shore Drive beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, with traffic reduced to one lane between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue.

Those lane closures are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.

The latest information on road closures can be found on CDOT’s website.