Restaurants Burglarized on Near North Side, Lincoln Park

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of burglaries reported between December and February in Lincoln Park and on the Near North Side.
In each incident, someone broke into the front door of restaurants using a pry tool and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The burglaries happened:
- Dec. 26 in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street;
- Dec. 31 in the 200 block of East Illinois Street;
- Jan. 12 in the 1000 block of West North Avenue;
- Feb. 1 in the 700 block of North Wells Street;
- Feb. 3 in the 300 block of East Illinois Street;
- Feb. 7 in the 300 block of North Clark Street;
- Feb. 12 in the 200 block of West North Avenue;
- Feb. 16 in the 200 block of East Ohio Street; and
- Feb. 23 in the 500 block of North Wells Street and the 400 block of North Orleans Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes