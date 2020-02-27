Lincoln Park

Restaurants Burglarized on Near North Side, Lincoln Park

Burglaries reported between December and February

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of burglaries reported between December and February in Lincoln Park and on the Near North Side.

In each incident, someone broke into the front door of restaurants using a pry tool and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

  • Dec. 26 in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street;
  • Dec. 31 in the 200 block of East Illinois Street;
  • Jan. 12 in the 1000 block of West North Avenue;
  • Feb. 1 in the 700 block of North Wells Street;
  • Feb. 3 in the 300 block of East Illinois Street;
  • Feb. 7 in the 300 block of North Clark Street;
  • Feb. 12 in the 200 block of West North Avenue;
  • Feb. 16 in the 200 block of East Ohio Street; and
  • Feb. 23 in the 500 block of North Wells Street and the 400 block of North Orleans Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

