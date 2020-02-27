Restaurants Burglarized on Near North Side, Lincoln Park

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of burglaries reported between December and February in Lincoln Park and on the Near North Side.

In each incident, someone broke into the front door of restaurants using a pry tool and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

Dec. 26 in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street;

Dec. 31 in the 200 block of East Illinois Street;

Jan. 12 in the 1000 block of West North Avenue;

Feb. 1 in the 700 block of North Wells Street;

Feb. 3 in the 300 block of East Illinois Street;

Feb. 7 in the 300 block of North Clark Street;

Feb. 12 in the 200 block of West North Avenue;

Feb. 16 in the 200 block of East Ohio Street; and

Feb. 23 in the 500 block of North Wells Street and the 400 block of North Orleans Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.