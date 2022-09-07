Restaurant Group Faces Lawsuit Regarding ‘Deceptive Charges' Added Onto Bills

A Chicago-based restaurant group is facing legal action after allegedly adding fees and surcharges to customers' bills without notifying them before purchase.

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises and its subsidiary, Do-Rite Tinley LLC are facing a lawsuit after a man who had purchased food at the Do-Rite Chicken and Donuts location in Tinley Park noticed a 3 percent surcharge on his receipt after paying for his food.

The suit alleges LEYE is committing fraud by not disclosing additional fees to customers prior to purchase to make prices appear low.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is acknowledged in the complaint, which states that while other restaurants have adjusted prices due to increased costs of supplies and inflation, LEYE deceptively added fees without authorization or notification.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The plaintiffs of the case are aiming to expand the lawsuit to class action status, which would allow anybody who has paid surcharges at LEYE restaurants since 2017 to be included.

LEYE acknowledged adding a 4 percent surcharge near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to takeout and delivery orders at its restaurants. LEYE president R.J. Melman told Crain's Chicago Business in 2020 that the surcharge can be removed or refunded upon request.

In addition to seven Do-Rite Chicken and Donuts locations across the city and suburbs, LEYE is the owner of several prominent Chicago eateries, including Beatrix, Shaw's Crab House and all RPM restaurants.

The group previously faced a lawsuit from a former employee, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by a former restaurant manager in 2018.

LEYE declined to comment on the lawsuit.