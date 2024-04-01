Residents seek answers over Flossmoor police chief's firing

Multiple residents in south suburban Flossmoor demanded answers on Monday regarding the recent firing of the village's police chief.

“I still have many unanswered questions that I will continue to seek answers for,” said one resident, Pam Jackson.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Flossmoor Police Chief Jerel Jones, who was the village's first Black police chief, was recently terminated after less than a year on the job. Many residents, including several who attended a recent village board meeting, said they want to know why.

“In under 12 months, that police chief has gone through an unusual scrutiny by the village manager,” said Jones' spokesman, Mark Wallace.

The chief was terminated by the village board in mid-March. The vote to fire Jones was split, with the mayor making the final decision.

“I think it should be noted that there are three Black trustees and there are three white trustees," Wallace explained. "The three Black trustees voted no against the resolution. The three white trustees voted in favor of the resolution.”

A lawsuit was later filed in federal court, accusing the village of racial discrimination and retaliation.

The lawsuit isn’t seeking monetary damages. Instead, the former chief wants two things, according to his spokesman.

“One is a public apology. Two, is to retract what has been done and to be fully reinstate to his position,” Wallace said.