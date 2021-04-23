Residents of Glenview Subdivision Voice New Worries After Beaver Habitat Dismantled

Some suburban Glenview residents are voicing new concerns Friday, after the homeowner's association at an area subdivision rejected the community group's offer to help support local beavers, dismantling their den this week.

Residents of the Concord at the Glen and other local community members have voiced concern about the unknown fate of the beavers, which they fear could be trapped and killed by the HOA.

Multiple trees surrounding the retention pond were apparently damaged by the beavers, prompting the HOA to begin exploring options for removing the pair of animals from the pond, according to neighbors.

The HOA sent an email to residents this week, saying the group concluded that it will not remove or capture two young beavers from the retention pond, but will instead wrap area trees. The association noted workers will not "disturb the den."

However, the HOA sent a follow-up notice, alerting residents that the beaver den had been dismantled without approval.

"The Concord at the Glen HOA Board did not authorize any work to be done on or near the den, much less order its dismantling. We did observe Glenview Public Works working around the ponds this morning clearing culverts, outflows and drains. We know they removed a great deal of damming material," the association said in a statement.

The Glenview Beaver Fan Club released a statement Friday, saying the beavers' lodge was removed "seemingly by accident" during a routine drain cleaning by village workers.

The community group added that wrapping trees around the retention pond cuts off food supply for the beavers, which would force them to move on from the area.

On Monday, the fan club sent a written proposal to the HOA, outlining a plan for maintaining an appropriate habitat for the beavers. The proposal included an estimate of $25,000 to replace trees damages by the animals based on support from local organizations, the group said.

According to the community group, the HOA did not share the proposal with residents and declined to meet with the fan club.

The HOA did not immediately respond to NBC 5's request for comment on the matter Friday.

Earlier this month, dozens of residents gathered for the "Rally Against Killing Beavers in Underwater Traps" where they called for a humane solution that would eventually push the beavers to leave the area.

"There are ways to protect trees and wrap trees so the beavers don't eat them," said resident Rachel Siegel. "If they trap and kill this pair of beavers, probably other beavers are going to move in, and they're going to have to continue this cycle of killing wildlife."

It was what methods would have been used if the HOA were to move forward with removing the animals, but employing underwater cages, in which the beavers would drown, appeared to be an option at the time.

"If human beings are going to create these beautiful, 'natural,' landscapes, we should expect nature to move in," Siegel said. "I just don't think this is right."