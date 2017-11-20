After an ownership change with the Miami Marlins, former Chicago Cubs outfielder Andre Dawson is reportedly heading back to the North Side.

Dawson, who won the 1988 MVP award as a member of the Cubs, had been working for the Marlins' front office, but with a new ownership group led by Derek Jeter at the helm, he's rejoining the Cubs, according to multiple reports.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale and CBS' Bruce Levine both reported the move.

It's unclear at this point what role Dawson will play with the Cubs, although a front office role is a possibility. It's more likely that he will join the team as an ambassador, similar to the role that Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg currently fills.

No official announcement has been made.