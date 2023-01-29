Report: Former White Sox 2B Josh Harrison Signs With Phillies

Report: Josh Harrison signs with Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison has reportedly found a new home. According to Jon Heyman, the Philadelphia Phillies and Harrison agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract.

Harrison drew the ire of White Sox fans at the start of the 2022 season. He had a slow start to the year and slashed a paltry .172/.255/.263 with just three RBI compared to five GIDP. Harrison picked it up after May, though. From June on, Harrison went .286/.339/.408 with 24 RBI to only four GIDP.

With Harrison officially moving on, the White Sox have big questions at second base. Options include Leury Garcia, Lenyn Sosa and Romy Gonzalez, but none of them are slam dunk starters at the position. Some believe the Sox’ second baseman for 2023 may not be on the roster yet. Trade targets that fans covet include Jazz Chisholm from the Marlins, Santiago Espinal from the Blue Jays, or even a reunion with Nick Madrigal, who the White Sox traded to the Cubs in 2021 in exchange for Craig Kimbrel.

White Sox pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 15. The rest of the team joins them on Feb. 20.

