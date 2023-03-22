Report: Bengals Talking With Potential Suitors for Jonah Williams

Report: Trade talks heating up for Bengals' Jonah Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jonah Williams wants out of Cincinnati, and the Bengals reportedly are getting closer to obliging him.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that “several potential suitors” have reached out to the Bengals about Williams.

Williams was drafted No. 11 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and has started 42 games in Cincinnati over the last three seasons. The Bengals picked up Williams’ fifth-year option, which will pay him $12.6 million for 2023, but he is slated to become a free agent next offseason.

The Bengals moved in a different direction with their offensive line by signing four-time Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64 million deal. Shortly after the deal came out, Williams requested a trade.

The Chicago Bears reportedly did not show strong interest in Brown, but they figure to be in the market for more offensive line help, specifically at tackle. They could go young, as there are several intriguing tackle prospects who should be available when the Bears are on the board at No. 9 in April’s draft. With the most available cap space of any team in the NFL, the Bears could also afford to bring in Williams and his $12.6 million salary for the coming season to help protect Justin Fields.