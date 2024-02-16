Reimagined home offers Chicago men with disabilities a fresh start

Several Chicago men who face a variety of challenges have been given a fresh start -- and a place to call their own.

Ada S. McKinley Community Services recently opened a unique home for African American men with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.

The home, which is staffed 24 hours a day, has seven bedrooms, two large living rooms, a dining room and kitchen.

Residents are provided with meals, clothing, and personal care items. They're also provided with any help they need, along with job training and employment.

“This is all about getting people out of institutions and into community based living,” said CEO Jamal Malone.

One resident, Brian S., is 31 years old and into basketball plus the Special Olympics.

Carlos K., who is 69 years old, is tracking the weather - when he's not at job training.

“It’s awesome,” said Carlos K. “A lot of times, I wished I had a house like this.”

Ada S. McKinley operates a total of 13 residential homes and hopes to open more in the next few years.

“Coming into a home like this, you gain independence,” said Trevon Lones with the community services organization. “They came in that first night and there was no anxiety. it is definitely a family.”