Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Registration for 2020 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Remains Open

Thousands of runners will race through downtown Chicago in a green-themed event on March 22

By Molly Walsh

With the 2020 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle just over two weeks away, registration remains open for the annual race.

The Shamrock Shuffle is a continuation of Saint Patrick's Day celebrations throughout the city,and kicks off the spring running season on March 22.

Those looking to run in the race can still register, but space is limited so runners are encouraged to sign up soon.

Local

Art Van Furniture 7 mins ago

Art Van Furniture to Close All Stores, Including 24 Locations in Illinois

Yoan Moncada 27 mins ago

Yoán Moncada Reportedly Signs 6-Year Contract Extension With White Sox

The first wave of runners steps off at 8:30 a.m. with a second wave beginning at 9 a.m.

The 1-mile run is set to take place on Saturday, March 21. There's also a two-mile walking event on March 22 along the lakefront trail that starts at 9:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Bank of America Shamrock ShuffleShamrock Shuffle
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us