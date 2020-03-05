Registration for 2020 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle Remains Open

With the 2020 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle just over two weeks away, registration remains open for the annual race.

The Shamrock Shuffle is a continuation of Saint Patrick's Day celebrations throughout the city,and kicks off the spring running season on March 22.

Those looking to run in the race can still register, but space is limited so runners are encouraged to sign up soon.

The first wave of runners steps off at 8:30 a.m. with a second wave beginning at 9 a.m.

The 1-mile run is set to take place on Saturday, March 21. There's also a two-mile walking event on March 22 along the lakefront trail that starts at 9:30 a.m.