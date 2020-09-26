Record Number of Drownings Reported on Lake Michigan in 2020

A record number of 53 drownings have been reported on Lake Michigan in 2020, breaking the previous record set in 2012, according to the non-profit the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Overall, 434 drownings have occurred on Lake Michigan since the non-profit began tracking in 2010. Of the 434 drownings, 49 were reported in 2012, which held the previous record.

For the entire Great Lakes, 94 drownings have occurred in 2020, meaning approximately 56 percent were reported on Lake Michigan. In all, the Great Lakes have seen 931 drownings since 2010.

In addition to the confirmed drownings, there are an additional six drowning incidents where the victims were last listed as "critical condition," "unknown condition" or "missing," the non-profit said in a news release.