Over 2 Million MamaRoo and RockaRoo Infant Swings Recalled After Infant's Death

The Pennsylvania-based baby products company 4moms is recalling over two million MamaRoo swings and about 230,000 RockaRoo rockers in the U.S. and Canada amid concerns that their restraint straps can hang below the seat, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards for crawling infants.

In notice posted on the U.S. Consumer Products and Safety Commission website Monday, the company said it has received two reports of incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation and a 10-month-old who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caretaker. 4moms has not received any reports of entanglement incidents involving the RockaRoo.

The MamaRoo is a baby swing that offers multiple motions and speeds. The recall includes only MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The product's model number is located on the bottom of the unit. According to the CPSC, the MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in this recall.

CPSC.gov

The RockaRoo is a baby rocker with front to back gliding motion. The recalled product's model number is 4M-012 and can be found on the bottom of the unit.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon.com from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

Customers with infants who can crawl are urged to immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where the child cannot access it. Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.

Contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online at 4moms.com and click the "Safety and Recall" link at the top of the page.