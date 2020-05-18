Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker’s Coronavirus Briefings From Week of May 10

After declaring a disaster proclamation in Illinois - the state's version of a state of emergency - on March 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to hold a daily briefing on the developing coronavirus situation.

You can watch each day's announcements live at 2:30 p.m. CT here. For a recap from the week of May 10 see below.

May 15:

May 15 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses latest testing and positivity rate data.

May 15 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, discusses that latest coronavirus case information for Illinois.

May 14:

May 14 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces the state has rolled out a digital hub to connect job seekers and employers with open positions.

May 14 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike details the latest coronavirus data for Illinois.

May 13:

May 13 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike reveals the latest coronavirus numbers for Illinois.

May 13 briefing: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had a strong message for residents “who believe we need to reopen faster.”

May 12:

May 12 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker calls on the legislature to convene and “begin to put our financial and economic house back in order.”

May 12 briefing: During her daily press statement Tuesday, Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that she has heard concerns about the methods the state is using to report coronavirus deaths, and assured residents that the state is working to make sure that their counts are as accurate as possible.

May 11:

May 11 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike reveals how Illinois’ first shipment of a drug called remdesivir, which is being used to help treat hospitalized coronavirus patients, will be distributed. The Food and Drug Administration recently cleared Gilead Science’s intravenous drug for hospitalized patients with “severe disease,” such as those experiencing breathing problems requiring supplemental oxygen or ventilators.

May 11 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered his daily coronavirus press briefing from home as he and his employees remain in self-isolation after a senior staffer tested positive for coronavirus while asymptomatic last week.