Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker’s Coronavirus Briefings From Week of April 19

After declaring a disaster proclamation in Illinois - the state's version of a state of emergency - on March 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to hold a daily briefing on the developing coronavirus situation.

You can watch each day's announcements live at 2:30 p.m. CT here. For a recap from the week of April 19 see below.

April 25:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday highlighted the efforts of non-profits, volunteers and others who are working to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 40,000 Illinois residents have now tested positive for coronavirus after the state confirmed 2,119 new cases Saturday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

April 24:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday touted the progress of coronavirus testing in Illinois as the state surpassed more than 10,000 tests in a 24-hour period.

At the state of Illinois' daily coronavirus news briefing on Friday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced an additional 2,724 cases in the state, the highest single-day total yet.

April 23:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an extension of the state's stay-at-home order Thursday, a new mask requirement starting May 1 and the reopening of several types of businesses.

At a news conference Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced certain types of businesses and places will be allowed to reopen starting May 1. In addition, elective surgeries will be be allowed to resume.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced an additional 1,826 cases, lifting the number of cases statewide to 36,934.

April 21:

April 21 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike breaks down the latest coronavirus case numbers for Illinois.

April 21 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces relief to student load borrowers in Illinois.

April 20:

April 20 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses hospitalization rates and ventilator usage across Illinois.

April 20 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike reveals the latest coronavirus infection numbers in Illinois.

April 19:

On Sunday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced more PPE was on it’s way to Illinois and expressed cautious optimism over new and potentially effective treatment for the novel coronavirus. NBC 5’s Regina Waldroup reports

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 1,197 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday along with 33 additional deaths.