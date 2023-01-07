Raising Cane's to Open Flagship Restaurant in Downtown Chicago Next Week

Louisiana-based chicken finger chain Raising Cane's is putting its mark on downtown Chicago.

The company is slated to open a 5,000-square-foot flagship restaurant inside the historic Montgomery Building along North Michigan Avenue near Madison Street. Along with offering a clear view of the Cloud Gate sculpture known as "The Bean," décor paying homage to the building's history will be scattered throughout the restaurant.

Doors will officially open at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a grand opening celebration.

Anyone thinking about going is encouraged to come out bright and early. Several festivities are planned, including a giveaway in which 20 lucky customers, ages 13 years old and above, will receive free meals from Raising Cane's for an entire year. Entries will be collected from 8:30 to 9 a.m., and winners - who must be present to be selected - will be drawn at 9 a.m., according to a news release.

Customers will have the opportunity to take photos with a statue of Cane, the brand's furry mascot and hear tunes from DJ One Change, the Chicago Bulls DJ.

The location will be the chain's second flagship restaurant. Its first opened in 2022 along the Las Vegas Strip. Two more will be opened later this year - in South Beach near Miami and in New York City's Time Square.

Raising Cane's has around a dozen locations in the Chicago area.